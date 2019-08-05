Image Source : PIXABAY/GERALT YouTube testing a revamped user interface with larger buttons

YouTube, the Google-owned content sharing platform is testing a revamped user interface for 'Up Next' videos on Android with larger and easy to interact button.

This new interface by YouTube will come with more straightforward and larger touch targets. The top left corner will come with a numeric countdown that specifies the time remaining before the next video begins.

According to 9To5Google reports on Sunday, the biggest enhancement will be two large side-by-side buttons to 'Cancel' or 'Play Now'. Cancel will be lighter in colour, while Play Now can be accomplished by an 'X' in the top right corner of the screen.

As part of the test interface, a larger preview thumbnail will be included with title and uploader details besides it. Also, the new cancel button will be much easier to tap.

The test interface so far has only been spotted on YouTube app version 14.31.50.

In order to curb the spread of racist and hateful comments on the platform, YouTube early in June began experimenting with hiding video comments by default in India.

(With IANS inputs)

