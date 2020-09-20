Xiaomi's cheapest phone with 108MP camera may launch soon.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a 108MP camera and it will be the cheapest one from the company so far. The company is working on two new phones code named Gaugin and Gaugin Pro. The Pro model is said to come with a 108MP sensor and the base model will have a 64MP sensor, reports GSMArena.

As per the report, both the phones will be launched under the Redmi sub-brand, and there is no official launch date yet.

Xiaomi offers 108MP quad-camera on Mi 10, Samsung is also offering S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra with 108MP cameras. Motorola has also launched Edge+ with 108MP sensor.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently patented a new smartphone with an all-around screen like Mi Alpha with a single 108MP camera.

In terms of design, the main display flows over the edges of the device and even loops around to reach the back panel. On the back, there is a second display that starts just millimeters from where the front one ends.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage