UP is now riot and curfew-free, festivals have become state's new identity: CM Yogi in Mathura

Mathura:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday delivered a strong political message during his visit to Mathura, saying the state has moved beyond the era of riots and curfews and has emerged as a place where festivals are now shaping its identity. Addressing a programme organised for the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of 229 development projects worth Rs 1,051 crore in Mathura, the Chief Minister said development should not be viewed only through the lens of electricity and water. He alleged that in the name of development, attempts had also been made in the past to disregard and insult India's cultural heritage.

Speaking about India's cultural legacy, CM Yogi said foreign invaders had repeatedly attempted to destroy the country's heritage, while the British took such efforts even further. He said a state or nation is recognised by its memories, culture and roots, and understanding India's heritage requires a deeper understanding of its history.

"When we talk about our heritage, it is important to understand history. The history of India is the history of the continuity of Sanatan," the Chief Minister said. CM Yogi added that India had faced several foreign invasions over the centuries, but none of them could erase the country's collective memory, traditions and cultural identity. "This is the strength of Sanatan and the identity of Braj," he added.

Yogi cites Kashi and Ayodhya as examples

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister referred to Kashi and Ayodhya while highlighting what he described as the resilience of India's religious and cultural traditions. Referring to Kashi, Yogi said the temple was demolished during the rule of Aurangzeb, but the tradition associated with it never came to an end. He pointed to the present-day Kashi Vishwanath Dham as an example of the revival of the heritage.

He similarly referred to Ayodhya, saying a temple was demolished and a mosque structure was subsequently built at the site, but the Sanatan spirit continued to endure. Today, he said, Ayodhya has a grand Ram Temple. CM Yogi further said that anyone seeking to understand India must study the lives and contributions of revered saints and revolutionaries who played a role in preserving the country's traditions.

'Uttar Pradesh is now curfew-free'

Turning to the law and order situation in the state, Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is now "curfew-free". He highlighted the scale of the Kanwar Yatra, saying around 5 crore people participated in the religious pilgrimage. The Chief Minister also referred to the 2016 Jawahar Bagh incident in Mathura, in which 29 people were killed.

Recalling the history of communal violence in cities such as Meerut and Lucknow, Yogi said the situation had changed significantly over the past several years. "Today, Uttar Pradesh is free from riots and curfews for the last nine and a half years," he said. The Chief Minister added that festivals have now become a defining feature of Uttar Pradesh, describing this shift as a sign of real transformation in the state.

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