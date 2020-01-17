Xiaomi announces POCO as an independent brand: What about Poco F2, PocoX2 now?

Poco is now a separate brand.

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced that it is now spinning off its sub-brand POCO as a standalone brand. Poco was announced as a Xiaomi sub-brand back in 2018 with the launch of the Poco F1. The smartphone got really popular due to the fact that it offered flagship specifications at the price of a mid-range smartphone. Here's why the company has taken such a huge step.

With the immense popularity Poco has reived in the past years, Xiaomi feels that the sub-brand can do even better as a standalone independent brand. Poco will now have a separate team and it will come up with its own marketing strategies to gain even more popularity in price-sensitive markets like India.

Addressing the announcement, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Vice President and Xiaomi India Managing Director, said, “What started as a sub-brand in POCO has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin-off as an independent brand. Join me in wishing the POCO team the best!”

Poco will now not only have a separate team but will become a separate legal entity altogether. As the announcement has been made, we can now expect the next Poco smartphone to arrive very soon.

Meanwhile, a smartphone named POCO X2 was recently spotted on Geekbench. According to the listing, the smartphone is running on Android 10 and comes with 8GB of RAM. The name of the motherboard of this smartphone is labelled as "phoenixin" which was also a codename for the Redmi K30. It is possible that the Redmi K30 might arrive as Poco X2 in global markets. However, with the brand getting separated, it has become quite unlikely.

