Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5 India prices leaked prior to official launch: Know details

Xiaomi is set to host the third edition of its Smarter Living event in India tomorrow, that is, September 29. The company is expected to announce a slew of IoT products via the online event, which is likely to include the new Mi Watch Revolve, the Mi Smart Band 5, and even the AI-based smart speaker. Now, prior to the launch event, the latest leak hints at the prices of the Xiaomi smartwatch and the smart band. Read on to know how much they could be priced at.

Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Band 5 leaked prices

As per a tweet by a renowned tipster, Ishan Agarwal, the Mi Watch Revolve and the Mi Smart Band 5 are expected to get an MRP of Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. This means that the products could be introduced at a slightly lower selling price tag. The Xiaomi smartwatch could fall under Rs. 10,000 and the smart band could fall under Rs. 2,500. However, the pricing of the Mi AI Smart Speaker isn't known at the time of writing.

While details aren't fully revealed, the Mi Watch Revolve is slated to come with a circular dial, instead of a square one. It could come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and feature most of the features seen on a smart band. This will be in addition to the extra features and even a 420mAh battery. One thing worth noting is that the Xiaomi smartwatch is expected to run the company's OS instead of Google's WearOS.

As for the Mi Smart Band 5, it is likely to sport a bigger 1.2-inch OLED display, SpO2 detector, NFC, up to 11 sports mode, period tracking, and more features. However, not much is known about the Xiaomi smart speaker.

As a reminder, Xiaomi is expected to launch the new smart products via an online event scheduled for tomorrow at 12 pm. The launch event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel, as well as, Xiaomi's other social media platforms.

