Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launching in India today

Xiaomi is all set to introduce its Mi 10 smartphone in India today. The Mi 10, which is a part of the Mi 10 series, will be launched in the country via an online event due to the Coronavirus situation. In addition to the smartphone, the Chinese company is also expected to introduce an IoT device, most likely to be the Mi Box and a pair of truly wireless earphones. Read on to know how to watch the event online and more.

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch today: How to watch the live stream?

Xiaomi will launch the Mi 10 5G along with a couple of more things via an online event scheduled to take place at 12 pm today. People interested in the event can watch the launch live by visiting the following link:

In addition to the YouTube channel, the Mi 10 launch event will also be live-streamed via the company's Indian website and its social media channels.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi Box, truly wireless earbuds

The Mi 10 comes with a number of attractions such as the 5G network support, the camera department, the display, and the latest processor. The Mi 10 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back rated at 108MP, 13MP, 12MP, and 2MP. The front camera stands at 20MP. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. In China, it came with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, there is no word on the RAM/Storage in India. It is backed by a 4,780mAh battery, runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top, supports wireless charging, features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and could go above Rs. 50,000.

Xiaomi also announced an IoT device for the TV, most likely to be the Mi Box. The device will be like the Apple TV or the Amazon Fire Stick to view online content on TV and converting a normal TV into a smart TV. Xiaomi has the Mi Box 4 SE and the Mi Box S in China. However, we don't know which one will arrive in India today.

Additionally, Xiaomi is also expected to introduce a pair of truly wireless earbuds, possibly the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that was announced globally recently. The pair comes with support for ENC and is claimed to last up to 4 hours on a single charge.

