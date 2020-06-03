Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi leads wristbands market in India with 41.9% share in Q1.

Xiaomi has maintained its lead in the wristbands category with 41.9 per cent market share in Q1 2020 in India, although it witnessed an annual dip of 39.3 per cent from the same quarter last year, according to a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

GOQii with its integrated preventive healthcare platform overtook Titan to reach the second position with a 13.6 per cent share in the March quarter. However, wristbands witnessed a 28.0 per cent year-over-year (YoY) decline in Q1 as top brands faced challenges in procuring the supplies during the quarter.

"COVID-19 has slowed down the pace of growth for wearables in India. Now when people are working from home and having limited physical activity, the usage of watches and fitness bands in India has drastically come down," Jaipal Singh , Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India said in a statement.

Watches observed a YoY growth of 43.3 per cent in Q1 2020 with a total of 209.4 thousand watches being shipped in the country. Huami's Amazfit continues to maintain its lead in the watch segment with a 22.4 per cent category share.

Fossil stood second with 17.9 per cent category share, very closely followed by Apple with a 17.7 per cent share to hold the third position in this category. Apple still leads the smartwatch category which includes the watches which can run third-party applications on the device itself.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage