Windows Insider Program: Here's how you can install Windows 11 for free

Microsoft recently announced the launch of Windows 11, the first major update for Windows in years. The new update brings a design overhaul, new features and much more. While the tech nerds are excited to try it out, Microsoft has not officially rolled out the retail version of Windows 11 yet. For the interested, Microsoft is adding Windows 11 to its Windows Insider Program and here’s how you can try out the new version of Windows on your laptop or PC for free.

What is the Windows Insider Program?

Before we begin with the process, you should understand what exactly is Windows Insider Program. Microsoft allows the general public to try out early builds of Windows as they can help them in finding bugs and other issues with the build. The program is only for those who are ready to face instability on their computer. This is why it is not recommended to try out on your primary work machine. If you have an additional laptop or PC lying around at your home, you can definitely give it a shot.

How to register for Windows Insider Program?

Registering for the Windows Insider Program is just a matter of few easy steps. Here’s how you can register:

Head over to the Windows Insider website. Tap on the ‘Register’ option shown inside the ‘Meet the Windows Insider Program’ tab. Sign in with your Microsoft account and follow the on-screen instructions. Once registered, you can just head over to Settings > Update & Security and check for available updates.

How to download Windows 11?

With the above steps, you will just be able to become a part of the Windows Insider Program but not get the Windows 11 update. Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will become a part of the Insider Program in a few days and once that happens you can download and install the copy of Windows. But before you do that, you have to make sure that your system meets the minimum requirements in order to install Windows 11.

