WhatsApp Beta brings 'Always Mute', media guidelines & more.

WhatsApp has enabled multiple features like 'Always Mute option', a new Storage Usage UI along with accompanying tools as well as new Media Guidelines to its Android beta user base. According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, all these features are in WhatsApp 2.20.201.10 beta for Android and are yet to be rolled out for all users in a stable release.

The new Always Mute feature replaces the one year option while muting a chat. This will allow users to mute messages from unwanted groups and people for a lifetime.

With the previous 2.20.201.9 update, WhatsApp started to release the new Storage Usage UI and its tools. The rollout was slow, so not many people have received the redesigned Storage Usage. After installing the 2.20.201.10 update, several users are now receiving the feature.

WhatsApp is rolling out another feature called Media Guidelines, that would easily allow aligning stickers and text when you edit images, videos and GIFs.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on hiding Voice and Video Call buttons in chats with Verified Business accounts. Both of these buttons are still available inside of the profile icon in the chat and contact list.

