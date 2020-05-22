WhatsApp to soon allow you to post 30-second long videos as WhatsApp Status

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp 30-second Status is currently for Android

WhatsApp has decided to reintroduce slightly long videos and will soon to bring back the 30-second video upload limit on WhatsApp Status as the ability has now entered WhatsApp beta. Read on to know more about it.

30-second WhatsApp Statuses will be back

According to WABetaInfo, users will soon be able to upload 30-second long videos as WhatsApp Status again. The ability was spotted on WhatsApp for Android version 2.20.166. To recall, WhatsApp decreased the video length from 30 seconds to 15 seconds in March to avoid the load on WhatsApp servers since it is being used more than before amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

WhatsApp for Android beta testers can now update to the latest beta version of WhatsApp and post 30-second videos as WhatsApp Statuses. To clear the air, it is suggested that WhatsApp will roll out the new update based on 'WhatsApp preferences' and not all users will be able to see the update on the Google Play Store. There is no word on its availability for iOS users.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is soon to get Messenger Rooms integration so that users can access the new video calling service by Facebook and add up to 50 people on a video call. Facebook's Messenger Rooms video calling platform has been launched to compete with the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, and even Microsoft Teams. The Messenger Rooms integration on WhatsApp has also been spotted in a beta version.

To recall, Messenger Rooms has begun being a part of Facebook Messenger and Instagram. Therefore, WhatsApp could also get it really soon.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage