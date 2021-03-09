Image Source : WESTERN DIGITAL Western Digital launches line of SanDisk extreme portable SSDs.

Storage solutions major Western Digital on Monday launched its two new SanDisk portable SSDs that aim to offer nearly 2x the speed over previous generations.

According to the company, the SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are purpose-built to keep up with today's high-quality content demands.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is available now in 500GB for Rs 7,999, 1TB at Rs 12,999 and 2TB for Rs 27,499, with the 4TB model shipping later in April 2021.

Meanwhile, the SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD is available now in 1TB Rs 19,999 and 2TB for Rs 34,999 with 4TB model shipping in April 2021.

"With the new range of SSDs in the segment, we have bumped up the speeds with the latest NVMe technology and used robust materials in our designs to make the devices look trendy while being rugged enough to help back up heavy files safely," Khalid Wani, Director Sales, India, Western Digital, said in a statement.

With capacities up to 4TB, the new NVMe drives are made for creating content or capturing and moving incredible 4K and 8K footage with ease, which will be available in India from April 2021.

The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD features a forged aluminum chassis made to stay cool under the pressure of a heavy workload and a durable silicone design to withstand the rigors of production. The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.