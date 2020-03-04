WD My Passport 2TB external hard drive review: The backup essential

My Passport external hard drive flaunts a sleek looking design

When looking out for an external hard drive, one of the first company that comes to our mind is Western Digital. It is a specific range of external hard drives dubbed My Passport that has gained immense popularity among users. These external hard drives are not only known for their affordable prices but also for great performance and good looking designs.

Western Digital has refreshed its My Passport line up with a new range of sleek external hard drives, which come with up to 5TB storage and has added a variety of new colour options. Read our quick review to know if you should invest in the all-new WD My Passport.

WD My Passport Review: Design

My Passport is a stylish looking external hard drive that is available in three colour variants, Black, Blue and Red. While the Black colour variant is available with all types of storage capacity, the Red and Blue options come only with the 2TB and 4TB models.

The Black colour variant looks subtle whereas the Blue and Red colours are a bit flashy. These flashy colour variants help the My Passport stand out in the crowd. The 2 TB variant we received for review was also sleek and easily pocketable.

WD My Passport Review: Performance

The WD My Passport is not an external SSD but an affordable external hard drive. This means that you cannot expect crazy read and write speeds that you usually get from SSDs. With that out of the way, the transfer performance is just like most 5,400rpm drives. Unless you are buying this one to work directly from the external drive, the speeds are pretty good.

At the price segment, the WD My Passport drive emphasis more on storage capacity and the overall design rather than on the performance. With that being said, the all-new external hard drive from Western Digital offers decent performance using the USB 3.1 port. As the drive uses a USB Type-B port, users can also use the drive with a microUSB cable lying around. However, that will definitely slow things down as it will downgrade straight to USB 2.0 speeds. Also, we would have loved to see a USB Type-C port on an external drive launching in 2020.

WD My Passport Review: Verdict

To sum thing up, the WD My Passport external hard drive brings a decent amount of performance with a great design and trendy colour options. The drive does have its fair share of shortcoming which include the plastic build and the lack of a USB port. However, that is a price you need to pay when buying an affordable drive starting at just Rs. 4,499.