ISRO successfully launches NVS-03 satellite to boost India's indigenous NavIC navigation system

Sriharikota (AP):

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday night successfully launched the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard its GSLV-F18 rocket from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch took place at 11:51 pm IST on October 30, marking the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.

The mission aimed to strengthen India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC, which has faced a series of satellite-related setbacks. The successful deployment of NVS-03 is expected to help restore the minimum satellite requirement for standalone positioning services. Before the launch, only three satellites were providing positioning, navigation and timing services, leaving the system unable to offer standalone positioning.

What is NavIC?

NavIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation, is India's indigenous satellite navigation system developed by ISRO. Earlier known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), it provides positioning, navigation and timing services over India and the surrounding region.

The system was developed to reduce India's dependence on foreign satellite navigation networks and provide an independent source of location and timing information. NavIC was designed to cover the Indian mainland and an area extending approximately 1,500 km beyond the country's boundaries. Its applications include transport, maritime navigation, disaster management, location-based services and timing synchronisation.

Why did India develop its own navigation system?

(Image Source : YOUTUBE/ISROOFFICIAL5866) ISRO successfully launches NVS-03 navigation satellite.

The need for an independent navigation network became particularly evident during the 1999 Kargil War, when India faced limitations in accessing GPS information. The experience highlighted the strategic importance of having access to reliable positioning data without depending entirely on foreign systems. India subsequently developed NavIC to ensure that critical navigation services could be supported by its own satellite infrastructure.

The original NavIC constellation was designed to comprise seven satellites, supported by a network of ground stations. The system was developed at a reported cost of Rs 2,250 crore.

How does NavIC work?

NavIC uses a network of satellites and ground stations to provide positioning, navigation and timing information to compatible receivers. The satellites transmit signals that help receivers calculate their location and determine accurate time. These services can be used in vehicles, mobile devices, ships and other systems that support NavIC.

Unlike global navigation systems such as GPS, NavIC was designed primarily to serve India and the surrounding region.

How many NavIC satellites are currently operational?

According to a July 2026 government statement in Parliament, three satellites, IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1I and NVS-01, are currently providing positioning, navigation and timing services. Four operational satellites are required for NavIC to provide basic standalone positioning. With only three satellites providing these services, the system cannot currently offer standalone positioning.

However, NavIC's timing services remain functional. The system has therefore not stopped working completely, even though its positioning capabilities have been affected.

What is NVS-03 and why is its launch important?

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's next-generation navigation satellite series. It has been designed to provide continuity to navigation services under the IRNSS programme. The satellite is equipped with an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. Atomic clocks are essential for satellite navigation because precise timekeeping helps receivers calculate accurate positions.

NVS-03 also introduces the L1 navigation signal alongside the existing L5 and S-band signals. The additional signal is expected to expand compatibility with navigation receivers and supported devices. The satellite is designed to provide coverage over India's landmass and a region extending around 1,500 km beyond its geopolitical boundary.

When and where did ISRO launch NVS-03?

The mission details are:

Satellite: NVS-03

Launch vehicle: GSLV-F18

Launch date: October 30, 2026

Launch time: 11:51 pm IST

Launch site: Second Launch Pad, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

Target orbit: Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO)

GSLV-F18 marked the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.

How is NavIC used in everyday life?

NavIC has applications across several sectors that depend on accurate location and timing information.

These include:

Railways: Navigation services can support real-time tracking of train locomotives.

Fishing and maritime safety: The system can help fishing vessels with navigation and safety-related services.

Mobile phones: Compatible smartphones can use NavIC signals for location-based services.

Transport: Navigation services can support road transport and vehicle tracking.

Disaster management: Satellite-based positioning can assist emergency response and location tracking.

The figures highlighted in the accompanying report include more than 10,400 train locomotives, around 40,000 fishing vessels and over 60 mobile handset models associated with NavIC applications or compatibility.

The NVS-03 mission is an important step towards strengthening India's indigenous navigation network after years of technical setbacks. For India, the larger objective is to build a reliable navigation infrastructure that can support critical services while reducing dependence on foreign satellite navigation systems.

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