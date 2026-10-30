Rafale Marine jet successfully lands on INS Vikrant in first attempt, marks major milestone for Indian Navy

In a major boost to India's naval aviation capabilities, the Rafale Marine fighter aircraft successfully completed its maiden landing aboard the country's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Thursday (October 29). The successful landing on its first attempt marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's efforts to strengthen its carrier-based combat capabilities and take its maritime air power to the next level.

The achievement is an important step towards introducing the carrier-capable Rafale-Marine into the Indian Navy. Designed to operate from aircraft carriers, the fighter will significantly enhance India's ability to defend its maritime interests, intercept aerial threats and carry out precision strikes over long distances. The aircraft's successful landing on INS Vikrant also marks progress in the ongoing trials that will pave the way for its eventual operational deployment.

India-France Rafale-M deal worth Rs 63,000 crore

India and France signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on April 28, 2025, for the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter aircraft at an estimated cost of Rs 63,000 crore. The proposed fleet comprises 22 single-seat fighters and four twin-seat aircraft. The procurement process had received an important clearance earlier, when the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) on July 13, 2023. The agreement is aimed at strengthening the Indian Navy's aviation capabilities by equipping its aircraft carriers with advanced multirole fighter aircraft capable of performing a wide range of combat missions.

What makes Rafale-Marine a formidable fighter?

The Rafale-M is a twin-engine, fourth-generation-plus multirole combat aircraft developed for carrier-based operations. Its combination of speed, advanced sensors, electronic warfare systems and precision weapons makes it a versatile platform for modern naval warfare.

The fighter can achieve a maximum speed of approximately Mach 1.8 and has a combat radius of around 1,000 kilometres. It is equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which enhances its ability to detect and track aerial targets.

Another key feature is its SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, designed to provide advanced protection against enemy threats by detecting and countering hostile radar and electronic systems.

Unlike conventional land-based fighter aircraft, the Rafale-M has been specifically adapted for aircraft carrier operations. It features reinforced landing gear, an arrestor hook for landing on carrier decks and folding wings to facilitate storage in the limited space available aboard aircraft carriers.

The aircraft can also carry an extensive range of advanced weapons, including Meteor and MICA air-to-air missiles, SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided weapons.

(Image Source : REPORTER)India and France signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) on April 28, 2025, for the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter aircraft.

How Rafale-M will strengthen Indian Navy's combat capabilities

The induction of Rafale-Marine fighters is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's ability to protect its aircraft carriers and respond to emerging maritime security challenges. The aircraft will provide enhanced fleet air defence, allowing the Navy to safeguard its carrier battle groups against aerial threats. Its beyond-visual-range interception capabilities will enable it to engage hostile aircraft from considerable distances.

In addition to defensive operations, the fighter will offer precision maritime strike capabilities and long-range offensive potential. Its ability to deploy advanced air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons will give the Navy greater flexibility during combat operations. The aircraft is expected to operate from both INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, strengthening India's carrier-based aviation infrastructure and expanding its operational reach across the Indian Ocean Region.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The achievement is an important step towards introducing the carrier-capable Rafale-Marine into the Indian Navy.

INS Vikrant to get a major boost in carrier-based air power

The successful landing of Rafale-Marine aboard INS Vikrant is particularly significant for India's indigenous aircraft carrier programme. Carrier-based fighter operations require specialised aircraft capable of taking off from and landing on relatively short flight decks under demanding conditions.

The Rafale-M's reinforced landing gear, arrestor hook and folding-wing configuration make it suitable for such operations. With the ongoing trials progressing, the successful maiden landing represents an important step towards the aircraft's operationalisation in the Indian Navy. Once inducted, the fighter is expected to provide a substantial boost to India's ability to secure its maritime interests and protect its carrier battle groups in the strategically important Indian Ocean Region.

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