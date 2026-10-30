Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana to have paid previews in India on November 4, check timing

Ramayana Part 1 is all set to release in India on November 5, making most of the prolonged Diwali weekend. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, what if we told you that the film will release a day early in India? India TV has some exclusive details on the same.

Ramayana paid previews exclusive details

Ramayana Part 1 will release on November 5. However, India TV has exclusively learnt from a source that Namit Malhotra's film will release a day early, on November 4, with exclusive paid previews starting at 9 pm. Ticket bookings for the same will be made available soon.

Ramayana advance bookings

Ramayana Part 1 is seeing a strong response at the advance booking counters ahead of its theatrical release. According to a report by Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has collected Rs 17.13 crore in opening-day advance bookings across India, including block seats.

Excluding block seats, the film's advance booking collection stands at Rs 14.28 crore. A total of 3.34 lakh tickets have been sold across 6,780 shows so far.

The Hindi version is driving the bulk of the sales, contributing Rs 14.21 crore, which accounts for nearly 83 per cent of the total gross. The Kannada version follows with Rs 2.37 crore. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has recorded Rs 49.77 lakh, while Tamil bookings have added Rs 5.58 lakh.

Karnataka leads Ramayana advance bookings in India

Among the Indian states, Karnataka is currently ahead with Rs 3.54 crore in advance booking collections. Maharashtra follows with Rs 3.35 crore, while Delhi has contributed Rs 3.06 crore.

The film is also attracting audiences to premium screening formats. IMAX, 4DX, Dolby and other premium formats have collectively generated Rs 4.39 crore. IMAX 3D has registered 62 per cent occupancy, while Dolby Cinema 3D has recorded 86 per cent occupancy.

Ramayana advance booking collection worldwide

The film has also gained momentum in overseas markets following its world premiere in Los Angeles. Its premiere ticket sales in North America have crossed $1.91 million, according to the report.

Globally, Ramayana Part 1 has crossed $2.5 million (Rs 24 crore) in opening-day advance bookings. North America is leading the overseas markets, followed by the UK and Australia.

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