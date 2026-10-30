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Helicopter with 6 people on board crashes near Uttarakhand's Joshimath, rescue operations underway

Reported ByDevendra Parashar  Written ByAshish Verma  
Published: ,Updated:

The helicopter was travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun when it crashed near Joshimath in Uttarakhand. 6 people were onboard including the pilot.

The helicopter was en route to Dehradun from Badrinath when it crashed.
The helicopter was en route to Dehradun from Badrinath when it crashed. Image Source : Reporter

A helicopter operated by Trans Bharat, bearing registration number VT-HCX, crashed in Joshimath town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Friday. The helicopter was carrying six people, including the pilot, at the time of the incident.

The helicopter was reportedly flying from Fata to the Badrinath temple when the crash occurred. The condition of the passengers and the pilot is yet to be known.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter is suspected to have crashed near Chayi village, behind Hathi Pahar in the Joshimath area. Two other helicopters have been deployed to search for the missing aircraft and locate its wreckage.

However, persistent rainfall and dense cloud cover in the region have hampered search operations, making it difficult for teams to establish the helicopter's exact location.

Further details are awaited. There has been no official confirmation of the crash or the recovery of the wreckage so far.

CM Pushkar Dhami says rescue ops on

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath, saying that a joint rescue operation was underway involving the district administration, disaster management department and SDRF.

He said he was personally monitoring the situation and that instructions had been issued to immediately airlift seriously injured passengers to higher medical centres for better treatment. Dhami also prayed for the safe return of all passengers.

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Breaking News Chopper Crash Helicopter Crash Joshimath Chamoli
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