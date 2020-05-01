After Jio, Vodafone offering free 2GB data, voice calls to some users

The offer is available for some users

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone are introducing initiatives in India to make their users' Coronavirus lockdown slightly better with benefits such as more 4G data, increased validity and more. For the same, Vodafone has now started providing free 2GB of data and unlimited voice calls to some users for 7 days to make life somewhat better for Vodafone users. Read on to know if you can also get some free benefits.

Vodafone providing free 2GB data, voice calls

According to a report by DesiDime, Vodafone is now giving out free 2GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calls to some Vodafone prepaid users. To check if are getting the free data and voice calls, you can dial the number '121363' and you will get to know whether or not you are receiving the 'Special Gift' from Vodafone.

People who are getting free data and voice calling for 7 days will receive a confirmation message from Vodafone suggesting that the extra free data and voice calls have been activated. Furthermore, users can also view the extra benefits within the MyVodafone app under the Your Pack details.

The report further suggests that the additional benefits are currently available in the Punjab circle as of now and there is no word on its expansion in other circles. To find out, you can dial the aforementioned number.

To recall, Jio recently did the same thing and started providing free 2GB data to some users but for 4 days. Jio users can check the same by heading to the MyJio app and look for the extra data under the Your Plans section.

To recall, recently, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone increased the validity of its prepaid plans (manly for underprivileged users) so that they can continue enjoying the benefits when they can't get their numbers recharged.

