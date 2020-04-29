Reliance Jio providing free 2GB data for 4 days to some users: Know details

The offer is for some users

Reliance Jio has been coming up with various offers to make life easy for Jio users amid the Coronavirus lockdown. From double 4G data on some prepaid plans to the new 'Work from Home' pack, the popular telecom operator has been doing its bit to help people use the internet and more while at home. For the same purpose, Jio has started offering some users with free 2GB of 4G data as per a new report. Read on to know more about it.

Jio offers free 2GB data

According to a report by Telecom Talk, some Jio users are receiving additional 2GB of data on their prepaid numbers under the 'Jio Data Pack' option. The free 2GB of 4G data is being added on top of existing prepaid plans for 4 days, totalling up to 8GB of extra data. As a reminder, previously the data was being offered to users without any update.

It is suggested that the Jio Data Pack is being offered to some random users so that their validity gets extended. In addition to this, the newly added data can be used once the daily data limit gets used up by a user.

In order to find out if you have received the extra 4G data, you can follow a couple of steps. Open your MyJio app>Tap on the hamburger many in the top left corner>Select the My Plans options. This way you can if your plan has received the Jio Data Pack with free data included. The Jio Data Pack offer will be marked as an added-on offering.

For those who don't know, apart from the added benefits on its prepaid plans, Jio has also included a Coronavirus symptoms checker within its MyJio app for users to self-assess and finally go to a doctor if they sense signs of COVID-19. The MyJio app also has the Coronavirus-related information to keep users updated. Additionally, Jio is conducting a Tambola game from April 27 to April 30 for users to pass their time and win prizes. Users can play the game daily at 7 pm by heading to the MyJio app.

