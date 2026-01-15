Bangladesh Cricket Board sacks Najmul Islam amid player protest, boycott of BPL BCB removed Nazmul Islam as finance committee chairman after players boycotted cricket, demanding his exit. The board cited organisational interests, with the BCB president taking over the role as talks continue to restore normalcy.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken decisive action to defuse a growing crisis by removing Nazmul Islam from his role as chairman of the board’s finance committee. The move follows an escalating protest by players, led by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), who had announced a boycott of all cricketing activities until Nazmul stepped aside.

The decision marks the most concrete response yet from the BCB after days of unrest that threatened to paralyse domestic cricket and disrupt the Bangladesh Premier League. Players had made it clear that Nazmul’s continued presence in a senior financial role was unacceptable, citing his recent remarks about cricketers as deeply disrespectful and damaging to trust between the board and the playing group.

In an official announcement, the BCB confirmed that the board president exercised his constitutional authority to remove Nazmul from the finance committee leadership with immediate effect.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect,” the BCB said in a statement.

“The decision has been taken in accordance with the authority vested in the BCB President under Article 31 of the BCB Constitution and is aimed at ensuring the continued smooth and effective functioning of the Board’s affairs. Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee.

“The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction.

“In this regard, the BCB hopes that all cricketers will continue to display the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to the betterment of Bangladesh cricket during what is a challenging period for the game, and will do their utmost to ensure continued participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),” the statement read.

How the protest begin?

Nazmul’s removal comes after his comments sparked widespread anger among players and led CWAB to demand his resignation as a condition for ending the boycott. The standoff had already begun to affect matches, raising concerns about the stability of ongoing tournaments.

While the BCB has not clarified whether Nazmul will continue to serve as a director in another capacity, the decision to strip him of financial oversight is being viewed as an attempt to restore calm and reopen dialogue with the players.

Attention now turns to whether the cricketers will lift their protest and return to competition, as Bangladesh cricket seeks to steady itself during an increasingly volatile period both on and off the field.