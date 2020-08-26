Vivo Y20 with 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras launched in India: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : VIVO Vivo Y20 in Dawn White colour

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in its Vivo Y series -- the Vivo Y20 -- in India. The new smartphone is a couple of highlights such as triple rear cameras, 10W FlashCharge fast charging tech, and more. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo Y20 Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y20 gets a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS Halo View display and supports an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the camera front, thee are three rear cameras: a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The one at the front stands at 8MP. The device supports various camera features such as portrait mode, live photo, panorama, slow-motion videos, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support or 18W FlashCharge fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. Furthermore, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Obsidian Black and Dawn White.colour options.

Additionally, Vivo has introduced the Vivo Y20i smartphone that carries most of the specifications as the Vivo Y20, except for a lower 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and different colour options: Dawn White and Nebule Blue.

Vivo Y20 Price, Availability

The Vivo Y20 comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,990 and will be available to buy, starting August 28 via major retail stores, Vivo's online stores, and popular e-commerce platforms. The Vivo Y20i, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 11,990 and will be up for grabs, starting September 3 in the country.

