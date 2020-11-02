Vivo V20 SE with 32MP front camera, 33W fast charging launched in India: Price, features, specs

Image Source : VIVO/TWITTER Vivo V20 SE

As announced previously, Vivo has launched a new variant of the Vivo V20 -- the Vivo V20 SE -- official in India. The smartphone is a toned-down version of the Vivo V20 that was launched in India recently. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V20 SE Features, Specs

The Vivo V20 SE comes with the cameras as its highlight. It features triple rear cameras rated at 48MP (main camera), 8MP (ultra-wide lens), and 2MP (macro lens). The front snapper stands at 32MP. Another highlight is the 4,100mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. The fast charging tech is claimed to charge the device from 0% to 62% in just 30 minutes. It runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

It comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a memory card.

Additionally, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. it comes in Gravity Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Vivo V20 SE Price, Availability

The Vivo V20 SE is priced at Rs. 20,990 and will be available to buy via Vivo India e-store and major e-commerce websites, starting November 3. As an introductory offer, Vivo will also provide one-time free screen replacement, along with exchange and cashback offers with the new Vivo smartphone.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage