Vivo V20 launching in India on October 13: Here's what to expect

Image Source : VIVO Vivo V20 launching in India on October 13.

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is set to launch the Vivo V20 smartphone in India. The company will be launching the smartphone in the country via an online-only launch event on October 13. The launch date of the smartphone has been revealed via a dedicated Flipkart page. The webpage also reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphone.

While Vivo is teasing the smartphone on Flipkart, we already to know everything about the device as it recently launched in Europe alongside the Vivo V20 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge technology.

On the optics front, the Vivo V20 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Upfront, the phone sports a 44-megapixel ‘Eye Autofocus’ selfie camera.

Vivo is touting the Vivo V20 as the slimmest smartphone of 2020 in the price range of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000. The smartphone is teased to be just 7.38mm thin.

