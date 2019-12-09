Vivo V17 with quad rear cameras launched in India: Specs, price, and more

Vivo V17 Launched In India

As stated previously, Vivo has officially launched a new smartphone -- the Vivo V17 – at an event in India. The smartphone falls in the company’s V series and comes with various highlighting features.

Vivo V17 Highlights

The main highlight of the Vivo V17 is the quad-camera module at the back. The camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP secondary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro camera lens. The one at the front is rated at 32MP.

The smartphone comes with an LED flash, a Super night mode, portrait mode, AI-based features and AR stickers as well.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V17 India Launch

Vivo V17 specs

The Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch “iView” display, which comes with a Full HD+ screen resolution. The display has a punch-hole (meant for a full-screen experience) which is touted to be the “world’s tiniest punch-hole cut-out.”

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded with the use of a microSD card.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for dual-engine 18W fast charging technology. It runs the company’s Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9. I am assuming Android 10 update will soon arrive on the smartphone.

Additionally, the smartphone comes in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice colour options.

Vivo V17 price and availability

The Vivo V17 comes with a price tag of Rs 22,990 and will be available to buy, starting December 17, both via online and portals in the country.

For more tecchnology news, click over here.