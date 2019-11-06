Vivo S5 TENAA listing leaks specifications ahead of November 14 launch in China

Vivo S5 TENAA listing gives details about phone's specification

Vivo S5 is ready for its official launch in China on November 14. The details about the device and the design have been heavily speculated but now an official renders before the launch. The official TENAA listing of the phone has given out complete details about the specification of the phone. Vivo S5's picture that has made an appearance on Vivo's official website in China showcases the front panel of the phone which has got a hole punch design.

In terms of the detailed the specifications, TENAA listing of Vivo S5 confirms that the phone will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display that will offer HD+ resolution with a pixel density of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone will be stretched in a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, the phone will have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset paired with an 8 GB RAM variant. The phone will be available in 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants and is very unlikely to get an expandable storage capacity.

Talking about the camera Vivo S5 is expected to get a triple camera setup at the back. The camera setup on the phone will include a 48 MP primary lens assisted by an 8 MP secondary and a 5-megapixel image sensor On the front it will get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Thanks to the punch hole design Vivo S5 has a better screen to body ration that seems to be enhancing the overall look of the phone.

While the phone will be launched on November 14 in China there is no confirmation about its debut in the market. Given the strategy and market approach of Vivo in India we can surely expect it to make its way to the Indian market very soon