Truecaller to now provide more reliable COVID-19 information in partnership with MapmyIndia, FactChecker

Image Source : TRUECALLER Truecaller now offers reliable COVID-19 information in partnership with MapmyIndia, FactChecker.

Truecaller has partnered with MapmyIndia and FactChecker to further improve the Covid Healthcare Directory feature on its Android and iOS app. With the help of this feature, the app provides easy access to a large set of updated information around COVID-19.

MapmyIndia brings over 60,000 Covid-related points of interest including all vaccination centers across the country, COVID designated hospitals, test centers and so on. Users can easily access details and a location map by tapping on the MapmyIndia banner inside Truecaller.

FactChecker, on the other hand, constantly verifies contact numbers included in Covid Relief. The platform helps people reach out to the right contacts in their hour of need, providing quick relief to patients.

Commenting on the integration, Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said “In MapmyIndia’s mission to combat Covid 19, we are fortunate to partner with Truecaller. The embedded MapmyIndia widget will enable Truecaller’s 200 million Indian users to identify or navigate to covid designated hospitals, test centers, care centers, vaccination centers and more. With information at a glance, this partnership can help save precious lives,”

“We are happy to join hands with Truecaller to expand the reach of www.sosindia4u.com an extension of our fact-checking work - first-hand verification of resources. We are glad our mission to take users to verified and trustworthy information on medical resources as well as organizations to whom they wish to donate to millions around the country" said Govindraj Ethiraj, television & print journalist.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller said “During these unprecedented times, Truecaller is committed to doing everything possible to extend help to communities and those on the frontlines to battle these challenging times. With this partnership with MapmyIndia and FactChecker, we are hopeful to provide people some relief with finding the right locations and verified contacts for hospitals, beds, and basic medical facilities. We are optimistic that the new feature will be able to provide some assistance for medical requirements and help our mission of fighting the virus together.”