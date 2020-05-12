These tech innovations are helping businesses to stay safe even after lockdown

Image Source : PIXABAY These tech innovative solutions can help your business to stay safe even after the lockdown.

Gradually the world will have to get back into a normal routine and simultaneously combat COVID-19. As talks of post lockdown plans emerge, businesses will have to make some changes to their regular functioning. A post-lockdown world would have to be more cautious, more sanitised, and still maintain a social distance. AI may be of tremendous help for the scenario.

In the post-coronavirus lockdown world, employees have a slew of expectations from their employers as they prepare to return to work. The coronavirus has irrevocably changed the nature of work and the state of mind of employees. Employees expect their employers to take responsibility to ensure a healthy and safe environment for them as they prepare to return to work post-coronavirus and lockdown.

Here are the tech innovative solutions that can help your business to stay safe even after the lockdown.

Staqu's JARVIS - Video Analytics

A Gurgaon-based startup, Staqu, recently announced an array of offerings to facilitate superior COVID-19 response. The brand is leveraging its proprietary video analytics platform JARVIS to roll out cutting-edge use-cases aimed at identifying, tracing, and curbing the spread of COVID-19 and similar contagion. Video analytics is the only way to monitor all the compliances and guidelines in the new normal. The offerings include COVID-19 identification, Suspect Tracing, PPE monitoring, Security, Safety and Hygiene Analytics and People Analytics.

Aiisma - Contact Tracing

Aiisma has also expedited the release of AiiHealth, a health mapping feature for individuals, to manually enter, monitor and share health-related insights. In combination with the geo-location sharing feature the increased, yet anonymous, use of the app will enable health authorities with pro-active measurements, identifying the geographical and demographical spread of the virus due to sudden changes in the data pool or prior contact with a now positive patient. The anonymous tracking feature intends to release a trigger function sending alerts to any Aiisma user who might have come in contact with positive tested carriers or who are about to pass orange or red zones. The insights gathered by the Aiisma ecosystem naturally create a digital fence against the COVID-19 spread, supporting citizens and authorities in the fight against the virus.

MapmyIndia - Location-based analytics

MapmyIndia has launched COVID-19 Tools & APIs including map APIs, location-based analytics and GIS (geographical information systems), navigation and route planning, location tracking, fleet and field workforce management to help organizations and businesses open up safely post lockdown. MapmyIndia’s pan-India hyperlocal safety assessment, planning, operational and visualisation software/tools/APIs empower businesses to assess, visualise, analyse, plan, generate real-time location-based alerts and operate their pan India strategy and activities at a micro- and hyper-local level.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage