IIFA Awards 2026 Winners List Out: Dhurandhar leads, Rasha Thadani and Ahaan Panday take debut honours

The winners of the 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards have been announced, with Dhurandhar emerging as one of the major winners across popular and technical categories. Ranveer Singh won for his leading performance, while Akshaye Khanna was recognised for his negative role. Director Aditya Dhar also picked up awards for direction, original story, screenplay and dialogues.

The IIFA Awards 2026 recognised achievements across Indian cinema, including performances, music and technical work. Chhaava also secured multiple technical awards, while Saiyaara won in acting, debut and music categories.

Dhurandhar leads the IIFA Awards 2026 winners

Dhurandhar received recognition across several categories. Along with Ranveer Singh’s win for performance in a leading role and Akshaye Khanna’s award for a negative role, Sanjay Dutt won for his supporting performance. Huma Qureshi was recognised for her supporting role in Jolly LLB 3, while Aneet Padda won for her leading performance in Saiyaara.

Have a look at the full list of winners here.

IIFA Awards 2026 Winners List

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)

Best Female Debut – Rasha Thadani (Azaad)

Best Male Debut – Ahaan Panday (Saiyaara)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Huma Qureshi (Jolly LLB 3)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Sanjay Dutt (Dhurandhar)

Best Performance in a Negative Role – Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)

Best Direction – Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Story (Original) – Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Story (Adapted) – Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound)

Best International Film – Avatar: Fire And Ash (20th Century Studios, Jon Landau and James Cameron)

Best Screenplay – Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Dialogues – Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Music Direction – Shashwat Sachdev (Dhurandhar)

Best Lyrics – Irshad Kamil (Saiyaara)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shreya Ghoshal (Saiyaara Reprise – Female)

Best Cinematography – Vikash Nowlakha (Dhurandhar)

Best Editing – Shivkumar V. Panicker (Dhurandhar)

Best Choreography – Bosco Leslie Martis (War 2, “Aavan Jaavan”)

Best Sound Design – Bishwadeep Chatterjee (Dhurandhar)

Best Sound Mixing – Alok De (Chhaava)

Best Background Score – AR Rahman (Chhaava)

Best Special Effects (Visual) – Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine (Chhaava)

IIFA Digital Film Awards 2026 Winners

Best Picture – Baramulla

Best Story (Original) – Baramulla

Best Direction – Stolen

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi 2)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Avinash Tiwary (The Mehta Boys)

IIFA Digital Series Awards 2026 Winners

Best Series – The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Best Direction – Aryan Khan (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) – Anya Singh (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Raghav Juyal (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok 2)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) – Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok 2)

Best Original Story – Paatal Lok 2

IIFA Other Digital Awards 2026 Winners

Best Docuseries/Docufilm – The Roshans

Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show – The Traitors

Best Title Track – Ujwal Gupta, 'Number 1' (The Ba**ds of Bollywood)

For the unversed, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday have been announced as hosts for the main event. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will host the Digital Awards.

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