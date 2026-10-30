Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces five-year age relaxation for government jobs.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit for government jobs, offering additional relief to candidates preparing for competitive examinations. The concession will remain in force for five years, starting October 30, 2026.

The decision follows representations from government job aspirants who had sought relaxation in the age limit for recruitment examinations. The state government said the chief minister approved the measure after considering their requests.

According to an official government release, the five-year concession will be over and above the existing age-relaxation provisions applicable to candidates under the current rules. This means the newly announced benefit will be an additional concession rather than a replacement for the relaxations already available.

What has the Tamil Nadu government announced?

Under the new order, the upper age limit for direct recruitment to government jobs in Tamil Nadu will be increased by five years. The additional relaxation will operate alongside the existing age-related concessions under the state's recruitment rules. Eligible candidates will therefore receive the five-year benefit over and above the relaxations they are already entitled to.

The order will remain effective for five years from October 30, 2026. The announcement is expected to provide more time to candidates who are nearing the existing upper age limit and may otherwise become ineligible to apply for government recruitment examinations.

Why has Vijay announced the age relaxation?

The decision came after government job aspirants submitted representations seeking an increase in the upper age limit for recruitment examinations. Candidates preparing for competitive examinations have to meet specific eligibility conditions, including prescribed age limits. Those who cross the upper age limit may become ineligible to apply for government posts, even while continuing their preparation.

Taking note of these concerns, Vijay ordered the additional five-year relaxation. The move is intended to give aspirants a longer window to pursue opportunities in government employment.

Who will benefit from the decision?

The relaxation is expected to benefit candidates approaching the existing upper age limit for direct recruitment to government posts. Candidates who already receive age-related concessions under existing rules will also need to consider the additional benefit while checking their eligibility. However, the exact revised age limits may vary depending on the recruitment rules applicable to individual posts.

How long will the relaxation remain in force?

The five-year concession will be effective from October 30, 2026, and will remain in force for five years.

Aspirants should check the official recruitment notifications and applicable government orders for details about eligibility, revised age limits and the implementation of the additional relaxation for specific posts.

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