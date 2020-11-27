Tecno Pova smartphone to launch in India on Dec 4: Here's what to expect

Image Source : TECNO Tecno Pova to launch in India soon.

Tecno Pova smartphone is launching in India on December 4 as confirmed by the e-commerce giant, Flipkart. The smartphone is already available in Nigeria and the Philippines and it is now finally making its way to India. The key highlights of the smartphone include a quad rear camera setup, a massive battery, and support for fast charging.

Tecno Pova Specifications

Tecno Pova features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 based HiOS. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Tecno Pova sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Tecno Pova expected price

As for the pricing, the Tecno Pova is available in the Philippines for PHP 6,999 (roughly Rs. 10,800). So, we can expect the smartphone to be priced at under Rs. 11,000 when it arrives in India. The smartphone is set to launch in India on December 4 at 12 PM according to a dedicated Flipkart page. The smartphone might be available in Magic Blue, Speed Purple and Dazzle Black colour options.