SSD manufacturer says SSD warranty could void if you use it to mine cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining interest among people lately. From Bitcoins to Doge Coins, people are investing in them. These cryptocurrencies are mined using high-end computers. Now, Galax, a computer hardware manufacturer has come forward and told its consumers that using Galax SSDs to mine Chia cryptocurrency will void the SSD’s warranty.

Chia is a new cryptocurrency created by BitTorrent protocol developer Bram Cohen. It demands more storage over processing for its mining. In comparison, popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Etherum demand more processing power instead of storage.

However, Galax has not specifically mentioned Chia. The company has stated in a notice that the users of its SSDs would void their warranty if they use them for mining cryptocurrencies. Mining cryptocurrencies can result in much higher data write volume than the regular usage patterns and the company will not be able to help the consumers under warranty if the SSDs fail.

Chia has not started trading yet but it has already attracted many miners. Most of Chia's miners are coming from the Asia Pacific region with the majority of them being from China.

As reported by DigiTimes, the orders for Adata's high-capacity SSDs have grown up to 500 per cent in April when compared to March. Chinese SSD manufacturer Jiahe Jinwei also reported that its 1TB and 2TB NVMe SSDs were sold out in the market.