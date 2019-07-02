Shinco 124cm (49) Smart TVs with a Cricket picture mode launched in India

Shinco launches its 124cm (49) Full High Definition SMART LED TV in India. The television comes with a new picture mode called the cricket picture mode and is priced at Rs 23,999. The company has manufactured the TV under the 'Make in India' initiative and is available at the official website of Shinco and Amazon.

​Also, read: Toreto Sound Blast wireless soundbar launched in India

The new cricket picture mode helps to maximize the cricket viewing experience and taking it to a whole new level. The technology emphasis on the pixels of the cricket viewing mode to enhance the sharpness of various aspects that include the improvement on the appearance of the ball so that the audience does not miss even a single shot.

The Shinco SO50AS-E50 gets an A+ Grade Panel of 1920*1080 screen resolution with eye-safe picture mode along with a wide viewing angle that offers superior picture quality experience. It comes with inbuilt surround sound of Box speakers along with other features that include Picture Enhancement, Image Freeze, Noise Reduction and more.

In terms of connectivity, the Shinco SO50AS-E50 comes with 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It comes powered by the Cortex-A53 Quad Core 804MHz Processor, Dual Core Mali 450 GPU and 1GB RAM. Other features include 8GB ROM with Android version of 8.0 for video, music and more that can be downloaded via App store using the on-screen browser that comes with 4k content support.

The ‘Shinco’ app is an after-sale service app that lets customers request for installation or repair of the product. The app will also allow users to extend the warranty of products and even track details. For future assistance, users can register their product and in the case of a lost bill, one can review the details conveniently via Shinco Mobile app.

Also, read: Google Chrome to get some 'Brave' competition: Everything you need to know