Samsung to bring The Serif TV range to India next week from Rs 85K.

Samsung Electronics is all set to launch its premium The Serif TV range in India next week at a starting price of around Rs 85,000. Reliable sources told IANS on Tuesday that The Serif TV that comes with 4K QLED technology, would offer AirPlay 2 compatibility, enabling users to play videos and music, or share photos from their Apple devices to the TV.

It will also allow users to take voice control one step further with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby directly integrated into the TV, said sources. The Serif has been designed by the French designer duo brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec and gives a new dimension to the way people watch TV and how it fits into luxury spaces.

With a unique unibody design in the shape of the letter ‘I', The Serif makes for a stunning addition to one's living space. The latest lifestyle TV from Samsung is the only TV that comes inbuilt with NFC technology and can seamlessly connect to smartphones to stream music and other content. One just has to place the phone on top of the TV.

The South Korean tech giant last week launched new online range of TVs, the next edition of its Frame TV 2020 and 10 new Smart TV models in India. The Frame 2020 TVs are available in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch - for Rs 74,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,39,990, respectively.

