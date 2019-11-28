Samsung releases Android 10 roadmap for India: Here's when your Galaxy device will get the update

Image Source : PTI/FILE Samsung announces Android 10 rollout roadmap for India.

Samsung has finally released the rollout plan for the Android 10 update. The company recently released a similar plan for Israel and now it is finally here for India as well. Here’s a complete list of devices that will be getting the update next year.

As expected, the flagship devices like the Galaxy S9 series will receive the update in the first batch. The first batch will start in January 2020. Surprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy M20, M30, A30 will be receiving the Android 10 update alongside the flagship Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and the Note 9 in January 2020 itself. Samsung Galaxy M40 is the only phone that will be getting the update in March 2020.

In April 2020, Samsung will be rolling out the update for Galaxy A6, A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), A9(2019), Galaxy A50, A50s, A70, A70s, A80, M30s, Galaxy Tab S6 as well as the Galaxy Fold. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, A10, A10s, A20, A30s and the Galaxy M10s will be receiving the update in May 2020.

Budget smartphones like Galaxy On6, J6 and A20s will also get Android 10 in June 2020. Other tablets like Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab S4 will be getting the update in July 2020 alongside the Galaxy J6+, J7 Duo, On8 and the Galaxy J8.