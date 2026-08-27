Chaos at TMC's Kolkata office, Derek O'Brien falls down stairs as civic body removes 'unauthorised' billbord

Kolkata:

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's private security personnel, supporters and party leaders allegedly clashed with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials on Thursday as they tried to prevent them from entering the Lok Sabha MP's office on Camac Street and removing an 'unauthorised' billboard. The billboard, featuring TMC signage, had been installed on an iron structure facing the road on the building's top floor. KMC officials eventually dismantled it after police entered the office.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that police forcibly entered the office with an 'illegal' notice, assaulted senior party leaders and heckled supporters and office staff during the operation. "The clothes of women security personnel were torn by the raiding team," the party alleged.

Derek O'Brien falls down stairs

TMC MP Derek O'Brien was seen falling down a staircase amid chaos at the party's office, claiming that over 150 police officials "illegally trespassed" into the building.

Addressing reporters, O'Brien said, "At 3:30 pm, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation came with an illegal notice backed by the Kolkata police. The notice was not signed. The notice said a photograph was attached, but there was no photograph. The notice did not have any details... For over one and a half hours, we tried to explain to them. Then they illegally trespassed into the building. More than 150 police officers went in there. They pushed and shoved us on the staircase."

He further claimed that party leader Abhishek Banerjee was also present during the incident, linking the police action to the upcoming annual students' rally of the TMC scheduled for the next day. He also alleged that 10 to 15 TMC workers were "illegally" "picked up" by the police.

"They pushed and shoved us on the staircase... Abhishek was also there... This was done today because tomorrow is the students' annual rally of the Trinamool Congress... This is all BJP and BJP's B-team who are playing... First, I'm going to the police station because they've illegally picked up 10 or 15 of our team workers," O'Brien added.

Abhishek Banerjee was present

Abhishek Banerjee, who was present at the premises during the operation, was seen engaging in a heated exchange with officials. He described the civic body’s action as an act of 'political vendetta' and alleged that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was 'fearful' of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee's party.

"This is an attempt to finish off the Trinamool Congress. Why is the BJP so afraid? We are not allowed to hold party meetings and rallies. Leaders are being attacked, party offices demolished, and billboards dismantled.

"Why fear us so much? I want to tell Suvendu Adhikari that we are a party of grass and flower (Trinamool's poll symbol). The more you cut the grass, the more it grows," he said.

He dared the officials to "show the copy of the order". "If required, we will move court. Will the BJP decide where the signboard should be installed on a private property?" an exasperated Banerjee posed.

Kolkata Police detains 12 people

Videos from the spot showed police officers getting pushed and shoved by Banerjee's private security personnel and party supporters, even as they tried to force their way to the upper floors through the staircase.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has said that 12 people have been detained in connection with the Camac Street incident. According to the police, more information regarding the case will be shared soon.

According to sources, the joint raid by the police and KMC officials was conducted after the Kolkata Police lodged a suo motu complaint with the civic body that the billboard at Banerjee's office had been installed illegally.

Based on that complaint, KMC officials from the municipal body's advertising department, accompanied by local police, reached the premises to remove the structure. They maintained that their action was in accordance with municipal regulations.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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