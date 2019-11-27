Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 get OneUI 2 with Android 10 beta: Here's how to update

Image Source : SAMSUNG OneUI 2.0 brings a cleaner interface along with more features.

Samsung finally starts rolling out the Android 10 based OneUI 2 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series in India. The update is currently a part of the Samsung OneUI beta program. Along with the last year’s flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series have also received the beta update.

How to update to OneUI 2.0 beta?

Download and install the Samsung Members app on your phone

Open the app and look for any available notices

If the update is available, you will find a notice regarding the beta program

Enrol your device by simply following the steps

Once successfully enrolled, check for updates in Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

Currently, the beta update is available in South Korea and India. The program will gradually expand to other countries as well. The update weighs in at around 1.8GB in size. While the Galaxy S9 build comes with G960FXXU7ZSKD build number, Galaxy S9+ gets G965FXXU7ZSKD.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users, the Indian users will get the firmware version N960FXXU4ZSK7. Also, it weighs a little more than S9’s build at 1930 MB. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series, on the other hand, are now coming to the end of their beta testing period and they should receive the stable version by January 2020.