Kashmir on high alert as 13 anti-national operatives, including 5 hybrid terrorists, arrested

Srinagar:

Security forces have intensified their crackdown on terror networks and their support structures across Jammu and Kashmir following intelligence inputs about suspected terrorist activities and possible attempts to disturb peace in the Valley. In a major intelligence-led operation, joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested 13 people, including five hybrid terrorists, overground workers and terror associates. The operations were carried out across Shopian, Pulwama, Sopore in Baramulla and Kulgam districts. The security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons, ammunition, hand grenades and anti-national documents and posters during the operations.

According to officials, the latest successes followed specific intelligence inputs intercepted by security agencies. The information pointed to suspicious activities, possible terror conspiracies, storage of war-like materials and movements of hybrid terror operatives. Following the inputs, security forces stepped up surveillance across the Valley. From the Line of Control (LoC) to towns, cities and highways, additional deployments, surprise checks and mobile checkpoints were put in place as part of the intensified security arrangements.

Sources said the intercepted conversations indicated that terror handlers had directed their operatives to disrupt peace in Kashmir through targeted killings and grenade attacks on security force installations. The conversations also suggested that active operatives had been instructed to use radicalised hybrid elements for such attacks. The strategy is believed to be aimed at making it harder for investigators to trace the perpetrators if an attack is successfully carried out.

Who are hybrid terrorists?

Hybrid terrorists are people who may not have a previous record in the databases or wanted lists maintained by security agencies. They can otherwise appear to lead ordinary lives as students, workers or employees, while secretly becoming radicalised and being prepared to carry out specific terror attacks.

Such individuals may be instructed to use weapons such as pistols or hand grenades for targeted attacks and then abandon the weapons before returning to their normal lives. This makes them more difficult to identify and track than full-time terrorists.

A security official said, "Their recruitment and brainwashing often takes place online; they receive limited local or remote training and are kept on standby for specific tasks by groups such as The Resistance Front (TRF) or ULC linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and other similar organisations. This 'low-signature model' continues to pose challenges for security agencies. To foil these plans, security has been strengthened across the Valley, including crowded areas of Srinagar and highways."

How did security forces achieve the breakthrough?

The operations were launched after security agencies received specific intelligence regarding suspicious activities. Joint teams conducted surprise cordon-and-search operations while technical surveillance was strengthened.

Security arrangements were reinforced during both the day and night, while patrolling was increased in urban areas as well as along the LoC. Officials said these measures helped security forces achieve a series of successful operations over the past 90 hours.

In total, the operations resulted in the arrest of 13 people and the recovery of a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition. The seizures included one AK rifle, two AK magazines, 10 hand grenades, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, one improvised explosive device (IED), as well as anti-national documents and posters.

Five hybrid terrorists arrested in Kulgam

A joint team of Kulgam Police, 9 Rashtriya Rifles and 18 Battalion CRPF arrested five alleged hybrid terrorists. They were identified as Farhan Ahmad Wani (22), Sohaib Ahmad Pala (20), Salman Abbas Lone (20), Nidash Ahmad Reshi (22) and Faizal Akbar (30). Four 9mm pistols, four magazines, 22 rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

The five are being questioned further. Officials said they did not have any previous record in the security forces' wanted lists, a factor that makes the case particularly significant from an intelligence perspective. The operation is being viewed as a major breakthrough that may have prevented a potentially larger terror conspiracy involving individuals without an established terror record.

Three terror associates arrested in Shopian

In another operation, Shopian Police intercepted a motorcycle carrying three people identified as Junaid Muzaffar Dar, Aamir Yusuf and Junaid Bashir Dar, all residents of Kulgam. The three were arrested and two hand grenades and objectionable posters linked to Hizbul Mujahideen were recovered from them.

In a separate checking operation, Shopian Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Battalion CRPF arrested three more alleged terror associates from Anantnag. The accused were identified as Haris Manzoor, Ashiq Hussain and Arif Ahmad Kumar. Security forces recovered one hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines, 20 rounds of ammunition, objectionable posters and mobile phones from their possession.

Two suspects intercepted during Pulwama forest operation

In another major search operation based on specific intelligence, Pulwama Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 183 Battalion CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in a forested area. During the operation, security personnel intercepted two men who were allegedly emerging from the forest under suspicious circumstances. They were identified as Latif Ahmad Didar and Ejaz Ahmad Bajad. One pistol, 12 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession.

Major arms cache recovered in Sopore

The security operation was not limited to south Kashmir. Forces also recovered a major cache of arms and war-like material in the Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A joint team of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation following credible intelligence inputs.

The operation led to the recovery of an AK-series rifle, three magazines, four hand grenades, a substantial quantity of ammunition and other war-like stores. Security agencies believe the recovery could help disrupt plans linked to terror networks operating in the Valley.

Probe underway to trace wider terror network

Investigations are continuing in all the cases to establish the links between the arrested individuals and their suspected handlers and support networks. Senior officials said the operations form part of a sustained campaign aimed at dismantling terrorist hideouts, recovering weapons caches, neutralising hybrid terror modules and disrupting local support systems. Security forces are maintaining pressure across the region, with surveillance continuing from the LoC to towns, cities and major highways. Officials said the focus remains on identifying emerging threats before they can translate into attacks and preventing terror networks from rebuilding their local infrastructure.

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