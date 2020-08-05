Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: How to watch Galaxy Note 20 launch live stream, what to expect?

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event today

After a huge pile of rumours and speculations, Samsung is all ready to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event today. The second major launch by the South Korean company will see the launch of the much-rumoured Galaxy Note 20 smartphones (new members in the Galaxy Note series), leading to the arrival of 5 'power' products as announced by the company itself. Read on to know more about the upcoming Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: How to watch the live-stream?

Today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will be a virtual one, much like launch event these days. It will start at 7:30 pm today and can be viewed live via Samsung's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Interested people can also head to Samsung's Newsroom or the company's website to view the launch event live online. Additionally, Samsung's social media platforms can be visited too for the purpose.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: What to expect?

Samsung is expected to launch 5 products at Galaxy Unpacked 2020. The products will include the Galaxy Note 20 series that consists of the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20+ and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Other expected devices include the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Tab S7, and even a third-generation of the Galaxy Buds.

Galaxy Note 20 series: Starting with the Galaxy Note 20 series, the smartphones are expected to get the camera department as their primary highlight. While the Note 20 is likely to have a Full HD+ AMOLED 60Hz display, the Note 20+ and the Note 20 Ultra are expected to get a Quad HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. The devices are most likely to be powered by the Exynos 990 processor (Snapdragon 865 Plus in some markets), come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Optics-wise, while the Galaxy Note 20 could get three rear cameras, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might feature quad rear cameras. There is no word on the Galaxy Note 20+ cameras. Additionally, the devices could sport an Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, support 5G, and run Android 10.

Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3: The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be a successor to the Galaxy Fold and is likely to come with a 7.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole and fold inwards. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, have three rear cameras, support 5G, and get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There could also be the Galaxy Watch 3 with rotating bezels, IP68 certification, and improved features.

Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, Galaxy Buds Live: As for the Galaxy Tab S7, the tablet might have two variants: Galaxy Tab S7 and the Tav S7+. The Tab S7 might come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, a 120Hz display, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a massive 10,000mAh battery. Lastly, there could also be the Galaxy Buds Live with a pill-shaped charging case and a bean-shaped design. Samsung's third truly wireless earbuds could support ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and up to 8 hours of playback time on a single charge.

We will let you know what all gets launched today at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

