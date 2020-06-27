Samsung Galaxy S20 series start receiving OTA update with camera improvements, July Android security patch

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy S20 series start receiving July Android security patch.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series in the first quarter of 2020. The flagship smartphone series has been receiving software updates ever since. With the latest update, the company is now rolling out the much-awaited July 2020 Android security patch. Alongside the patch, the company is also offering users some camera improvements.

As of now, the update has started arriving for the Galaxy S20 series owners in South Korea. One of these users took it to Twitter to share a screenshot of receiving a new update on the Samsung Galaxy S20. According to the screenshot, the new firmware carries the version number G98XNKSU1ATFD. The update weighs in at around 386.35MB.

Samsung has not yet disclosed when the update will be provided in other regions. However, once the update is made available, the Galaxy S20 users will receive a notification regarding the availability of the OTA update. The users can also manually check for any available updates by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review: Best 'S' ever

One of the major upgrades that the new update has to offer is the new July 2020 Android security patch. Apart from that, the update also brings some camera tweaks including better zoom capability, improved video stabilisation and more. The update also allows the voice recording app to use Bluetooth microphones as a recording device. Furthermore, the update ends support for MirrorLink, which allowed users to connect their phones to compatible vehicles.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage