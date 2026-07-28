Ramayana Part 1 trailer release date out; Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film promo to arrive during Brahma Muhurat

New Delhi:

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana Part 1 will be unveiled on July 30. The film's trailer was slated for release on July 24; however, it was pushed back. Select media in Delhi and a handful of invitees in San Diego have already watched the film's trailer at designated events.

Ramayana Part 1 trailer release date and time

The trailer of Ramayana will be made available to all on July 30 at Brahma Muhurat - 4.15 am. Sharing an official statement, producer Namit Malhotra wrote, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer. On: 30th July 2026 (Thursday) At: 4:15 AM IST Worldwide (sic)."

Ramayana, Avengers: Doomsday trailers to be screened with Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Moviegoers heading to theatres for Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 30 will get more than just the Marvel film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that the theatrical trailers of Ramayana and Avengers: Doomsday will also be shown before the film across cinemas in India. This means audiences will get the first big-screen glimpse of both highly anticipated titles before Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins.

Why was Ramayana trailer delayed?

The Ramayana trailer was initially scheduled to release on July 24. However, just hours before its launch, producer Namit Malhotra announced that the release had been postponed.

Sharing the reason, Malhotra revealed that Ramayana has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment for its global rollout. He wrote, "Today marks a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is coming true through our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Consequently, we will now launch our trailer globally at a later date. It will be a proud moment in the 100 plus years of Indian cinema when Ramayana is showcased to the entire world, much like a major global Hollywood film."

He further added, "This will open a door for people across the globe to discover the richness of our culture and stories. I thank all the fans and believers of Ramayana for helping make this possible. The youth of our country are our future. Let us all strive together to safeguard that future. Jai Hind."

Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026.

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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's film won't begin with Lord Rama's story; opening scene details revealed