Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaked in new images ahead of August 5 launch: See how it may look like

Image Source : WINFUTURE.DE Galaxy Note 20 renders

Samsung is a few days away from its Galaxy Unpacked event where it will launch the much-awaited Galaxy Note 20 series and some more 'power' products. Prior to the launch day, which is set for August 5, new renders have been leaked further revealing the design the Galaxy Note 20 might carry. Read on to know more about the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaked images

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series have been leaked in the past and the recent leak is about its base model -- the Galaxy Note 20. As per a report by WinFuture.de, the Galaxy Note 20 will come with an Infinity-O display with the punch-hole notch placed in the centre at the top. The smartphone is expected to come with triple rear cameras with an LED flash, placed inside a rectangular camera module. The smartphone will come with support for an S Pen and come in Mystic Bronze, Green, and Black colour options.

As for the specs, the Galaxy Note 20 is likely to get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with support for 60Hz refresh rate and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It could be powered by the Exynos 990 processor or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (for some markets) and come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, there will be three rear cameras (64MP, 12MP, 12MP) with support for 30x zoom, 8K videos, laser autofocus, and more. The front could stand at 10MP. Additionally, the device could come with IP68 certification, a 5G variant, face unlock support, and Samsung Pay. It might have a 4,300mAh battery and run Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0.

Samsung could introduce the high-end Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well. The device is expected to get a bigger 6.9-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 990 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB and 512GB storage options, triple rear cameras (108MP, 12MP, 12MP), 10MP front camera, 4,500mAh battery, and Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. Further, it will also get IP68 water resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

There could be a Galaxy Note 20 Plus as well but not much is known about it. Additionally, the company could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 3, and even the Galaxy Buds 3 at the August 5 Unpacked event.

We will let you know what all Samsung will bring to the table. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage