'No Chinese encroachment in Arunachal': Govt sources debunk viral claims, call them 'attention-seeking ploys'

New Delhi:

Fresh claims of China allegedly carrying out a "slow encroachment" into Arunachal Pradesh have been rejected by government sources, who termed the allegations circulating on social media as "attention-seeking ploys" without specific evidence. According to a report by news agency ANI citing sources, there is no such "slow encroachment" by China in Arunachal Pradesh. The sources said that while the India-China border in the region remains undemarcated in certain areas, instances of patrols coming face-to-face are handled through established mechanisms and protocols. The development comes amid renewed focus on India's border security and infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as China's continued claims over the northeastern state.

Addressing the claims circulating on social media, sources said that the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) remain equipped to dominate the border, monitor developments and check Chinese activities. "There is no slow encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh by China as alleged," ANI reported citing sources. They explained that because parts of the India-China boundary remain undemarcated, patrols from the two sides can sometimes encounter each other. Such situations, according to the sources, are dealt with through existing mechanisms and protocols.

"Due to the undemarcated border at times the patrols face off each other, this is resolved through existing mechanisms and protocols in vogue. The Army and ITBP are geared up to dominate the border, monitor and check Chinese activities. Sensational claims like this without going into specifics are attention-seeking ploys," the report said, citing sources.

China has long claimed Arunachal Pradesh

The sources also pointed to China's longstanding territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh. Beijing refers to the state as "South Tibet" and has historically contested India's sovereignty over the region. During the 1960 India-China border talks, China reportedly claimed approximately 69,000 square kilometres of territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

"China has claims on Arunachal as South Tibet, articulated in 1960 border talks, wherein they claimed approx 69,000 sq km of the state territory. ⁠In 1959 China attacked the Assam Rifles outpost at Longju and captured it. "The area has since been in adverse possession and is frequently in the news due to infra development done in this area by China," the sources added.

What happened during the 1962 India-China war?

Arunachal Pradesh also witnessed major military operations during the 1962 India-China war. According to the sources, Chinese forces launched major operations across the Kameng, Subansiri, Siyom, Siang and Lohit valleys. "During 1962 India-China War, major Chinese operations were launched in Kameng, Subansiri, Siyom, Siang and Lohit valleys. However, after ceasefire, the PLA went back North of the LAC. Arunachal Pradesh shares a large border with Tibet along Great Himalayan range. Concerted infra push in recent years has enabled enhanced ptlg and surveillance of the area," they added. The sources said India's infrastructure push in recent years has helped improve patrolling and surveillance capabilities along the sensitive frontier.

India responds firmly to China's claims

The latest report comes after the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's position on Arunachal Pradesh following China's recent objection to India's naming of places in the state. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and said no action by another country can alter this position.

"Let me reiterate this once again that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India and this is a fact that is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality," Jaiswal said.

India identifies 27 locations by official names

India has also officially identified 27 locations in Arunachal Pradesh using their standard names on the Survey of India map. The move came against the backdrop of China's repeated attempts to assign Chinese names to places in the state. Several of the locations have strategic and historical significance. These include Long Ju, where an early India-China military clash took place in 1959, and Thag La, which witnessed initial engagements during the 1962 war. The list also includes Jairampur, an important logistical centre in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, along with Jaswant Garh and the Sher-e-Thapa Memorial, which commemorate Indian soldiers who fought during the 1962 conflict.

China's repeated renaming attempts

It is worth mentioning here that Beijing has released multiple lists of Chinese names for places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it refers to as "Zangnan". China released its first list containing six names in 2017. This was followed by 15 names in 2021 and another 11 designations in 2023. India has repeatedly rejected these designations as fictitious, maintaining that unilateral attempts to rename locations cannot alter the ground situation or India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

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