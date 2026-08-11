Redmi 17 5G with 7500mAh battery launched globally: Price, features and more

New Delhi:

The Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G are on sale in Malaysia right now from the official website of Xiaomi. The Redmi 17 4G is priced at MYR 669 (around Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. If you want the 5G version, it starts at MYR 769 (around Rs. 18,000) for the same RAM and storage. There’s also a 4GB RAM, 256GB storage variant for the 5G model, priced at MYR 869, or roughly ₹20,000.

Colour options:

The Redmi 17 4G shows up in Black, Deep Blue, Lotus Purple, and Oak Green.

The 5G model keeps it a bit more classic with Black, Deep Blue, and Vivid Orange.

6.9-Inch 120Hz display

Both handsets come with a big 6.9-inch HD+ display that runs at 120Hz. The touch sampling rate goes up to 240Hz, so everything feels snappy and smooth. You get peak brightness up to 825 nits and 83 per cent NTSC colour coverage, so colours pop and the screen holds up well outdoors. Xiaomi gives you Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing, so your eyes won’t tire too fast. Both models also have an IP64 rating, so dust and splashes aren’t a worry.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Powers Redmi 17 5G

Under the hood, the Redmi 17 5G uses Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip, which goes up to 2.4GHz with an Adreno GPU. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. If you need more space, then there is support for microSD cards up to 2TB.

The Redmi 17 4G, on the other hand, runs on a 12nm MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. Both models run HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

50MP camera and 7,500mAh battery

Both handsets offer the same camera setup:

A 50MP rear camera (f/1.8)

An 8MP front camera

You can shoot video at up to 1080p, 30fps.

Battery

But the battery is probably the star here. Both models pack a huge 7,500 mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging—so battery anxiety isn’t an issue.

Connectivity features

For connectivity, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and the classic 3.5mm headphone jack. Both phones measure 170.12 x 78.42 x 8.8mm and weigh around 232 grams.

ALSO READ:

Redmi K100 Pro confirmed with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chip, 185Hz display ahead of launch

Redmi Note 17 India launch confirmed by Xiaomi; Price, battery and key specs surface online

Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite prices and specifications leaked ahead of launch