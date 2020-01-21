Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India at Rs 38,999: Launch offers, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite with S-Pen support launched in India.

Samsung has just launched the much-awaited Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India. As the name suggests, it is just a lighter version of the Galaxy Note 10 series. The key highlights of the smartphone include the S-Pen support, on-screen fingerprint scanner, triple camera setup and more. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone.

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has arrived, the Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to launch on January 23. Both the devices are quite similar and they are just lighter variants of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 respectively. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite were unveiled a few weeks ago but the prices weren't announced at that time. Now that the former has launched in India, we have the pricing details and the launch offers alongside the specifications of the Indian variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ SuperAMOLED display with an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor. Notably, it is the same processor that powered the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9, which was launched back in 2018. The Note 10 Lite packs in either 6GB or 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 12-megapixel triple camera setup at the back consisting of a primary sensor paired an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel sensor inside a punch-hole design.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is launched at a starting price of Rs. 38,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone is currently priced at Rs. 40,999. As a part of an upgrade offer, customers can get discounts of up to Rs. 5,000, effectively bringing the price down to Rs. 33,999. Interested buyers can pre-book the device starting January 21 at 2:00 PM. Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite will go on sale from February 3 and will be available across major retail stores, online stores and Samsung's official website.