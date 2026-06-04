Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76: How the veteran producer helped shape Govinda's stardom

New Delhi:

Veteran producer and former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. He was 76 years old and was reportedly suffering from a liver-related ailment.

Celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol, and others have expressed their grief over the demise of Pahlaj Nihalani by sharing posts on X. He produced several notable films such as Ilzaam, Shola Aur Shabnam, Andaz, and others. Moreover, he also played a key role in shaping Govinda’s early stardom.

How Pahlaj Nihalani helped shape Govinda's stardom

For the unversed, Pahlaj Nihalani gave Govinda his breakthrough with the 1986 film Ilzaam. Directed by Shibu Mitra, the film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and Raj Kiran in key roles. It emerged as a massive hit and received praise from both audiences and critics.

Govinda became an overnight star, winning attention for his energetic dance moves and lively performance.

Not only Ilzaam, Nihalani and Govinda collaborated on several films, including Shola Aur Shabnam, which also starred Divya Bharti, Gulshan Grover, Alok Nath, Mohnish Behl, and others. The film turned out to be a blockbuster.

The duo also worked together on the 1993 film Aankhen and later reunited for the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.

Govinda's famous films

Bollywood actor Govinda is also reffered to as Bollywood's 'Comedy King' and Hero No. 1. He is known for his comic timing, energetic dance performances, and popular on-screen pairings with leading actresses like Karisma Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. His notable projects include Coolie No. 1, Partner, Holiday, Happy Ending, Swarg, Raja Babu, Deewana Mastana, Shola Aur Shabnam, Biwi No.1, Aankhen, Ilzaam, and Dulhe Raja.

On the work front, he was last seen in Sikander Bharti's film Rangeela Raja in 2019 alongside Mishikka Chaurasia and Karan Aanand in the key roles. Notably, he is set to make his comeback with the film Duniyadari. In June 2025, he shared this announcement with fans with a fun video and wrote, "Doing rehearsal for my forthcoming film duniyadari."

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