June 4, 2026
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  3. Delhi Hotel Fire LIVE Updates: CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia, owner to be produced in court today
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Delhi Hotel Fire LIVE Updates: CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia, owner to be produced in court today

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

A devastating fire tore through the Flourish Stay B&B, which was allegedly operating without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), in a congested lane of Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people.

Delhi Malviaya Nagar Hotel Fire LIVE Updates
Delhi Malviaya Nagar Hotel Fire LIVE Updates Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the deadly fire at the Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, most of them foreign nationals, the Delhi government has decided to withdraw its Bed and Breakfast (BnB) policy and review all establishments that were granted licences under the scheme, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Thursday.

The hotel, owned by Lavkesh Bajaj, who has since been arrested and is being questioned by police, had been granted a licence under the Silver Category of the BnB policy in 2024. The licence, valid until 2027, permitted the operation of six rooms. However, investigators found that the property had 26 rooms, with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials alleging that Bajaj secured the licence by concealing key facts about the premises.

Authorities have also found that the hotel lacked a mandatory fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). The building, which had only a single entry-exit point, sealed windows and limited evacuation options, has come under scrutiny for multiple alleged safety violations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday to meet survivors of the blaze and their family members. Reiterating her government's commitment to the victims, Gupta assured them of all necessary assistance and said strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the tragedy.

Also read: Elderly man in hospital, family rented room in Malviya Nagar hotel. All 8 of them died in tragedy

Live updates :Delhi malviya nagar hotel fire

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  • 1:04 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to be produced in court today

    Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the ill-fated hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar where a fire killed 21 people, has admitted to illegally increasing the number of rooms in his property to 25 instead of the permitted 6 so he could earn more revenue through rents, police sources said. 

    Bajaj was arrested on Wednesday evening, hours after the tragic fire broke out at Flourish Stays hotel in the Hauz Rani locality. Delhi Police is expected to produce Bajaj before a court on Thursday at 2 pm and seek his custodial remand for further questioning.

    During questioning, hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj told Delhi Police that he did not have enough time to personally oversee the property and had therefore delegated its day-to-day operations to staff members.

  • 1:02 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Gurugram family loses 8 members in Delhi fire

    The Agarwals had gathered in Delhi to support 75-year-old Radhe Shyam Agarwal as he underwent treatment for a lung infection at a nearby hospital. By Wednesday afternoon, eight members of the family were dead, victims of the tragic Malviya Nagar hotel fire which left 21 people, including foreigners, dead. Read more

  • 1:01 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    CM Rekha Gupta meets fire victims at Max Hospital in Saket

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited Max Hospital in Saket to meet survivors of the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy and enquire about their condition.

    During her visit, Gupta interacted with the injured victims and their family members, assuring them of the Delhi government's full support. She also reviewed the medical treatment being provided to those admitted to the hospital.

  • 12:54 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Survey to focus on illegal establishments, safety norms violations

    Authorities are also inspecting the lanes surrounding the hotel where the fire broke out, as several commercial establishments are reportedly operating in the vicinity.

    As part of the exercise, officials have been asked to identify commercial units functioning in basements. Such establishments are likely to face closure if found to be operating in violation of regulations.

  • 12:54 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi government conducts survey of Hauz Rani after fire tragedy

    In the wake of the deadly fire in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, the Delhi government's Revenue Department has launched a survey of the area to identify potential safety and regulatory violations.

    Officials have been directed to submit a detailed report by Wednesday evening. The survey is focusing on residential localities where commercial activities are being carried out, particularly those operating without proper permissions.

  • 12:52 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    CM Rekha Gupta meets injured, announces Rs10 ex gratia for those killed

    Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced financial assistance for the victims of the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, saying the government would ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment in coordination with hospital authorities.

    She said the next of kin of each person who died in the fire would be given an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh, while those who sustained serious injuries would receive Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance.

    The chief minister also said arrangements were being made to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places and assured that all necessary support would be extended to the affected families.

  • 12:51 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bodies of foreigners to be sent home

    Police have forwarded the list of identified foreign nationals to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate the process of repatriating the bodies to their respective countries.

  • 12:50 PM (IST)Jun 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Identification of foreign victims

    The Delhi Police has identified nine of the 12 foreign nationals who were killed in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire. The victims were identified primarily through passports recovered from the scene, officials said.

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