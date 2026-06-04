Delhi Hotel Fire LIVE Updates: CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia, owner to be produced in court today

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the deadly fire at the Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar that killed 21 people, most of them foreign nationals, the Delhi government has decided to withdraw its Bed and Breakfast (BnB) policy and review all establishments that were granted licences under the scheme, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Thursday.

The hotel, owned by Lavkesh Bajaj, who has since been arrested and is being questioned by police, had been granted a licence under the Silver Category of the BnB policy in 2024. The licence, valid until 2027, permitted the operation of six rooms. However, investigators found that the property had 26 rooms, with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials alleging that Bajaj secured the licence by concealing key facts about the premises.

Authorities have also found that the hotel lacked a mandatory fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). The building, which had only a single entry-exit point, sealed windows and limited evacuation options, has come under scrutiny for multiple alleged safety violations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday to meet survivors of the blaze and their family members. Reiterating her government's commitment to the victims, Gupta assured them of all necessary assistance and said strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the tragedy.

Also read: Elderly man in hospital, family rented room in Malviya Nagar hotel. All 8 of them died in tragedy