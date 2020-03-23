Samsung Galaxy M21 first sale in India today: Price, offers and more

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung recently unveiled a new smartphone in its budget Galaxy M series - the Galaxy M21 -- in India. The new Samsung budget smartphone is now up for its first-ever sale in the country. The Galaxy M21 is the successor to the Galaxy M20 and comes in after the recently-launched Galaxy M31 in the same series. Read on to know everything about the device.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Availability, Price, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is now available to buy as part of its first sale in India via online portal Amazon India and Samsung India website. The Galaxy M21 starts at Rs. 13,499 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and Rs. 15,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, both variants will be available at an discount of Rs. 500 up until March 31.

As for the other offers, users can avail a 10% instant discount on Citibank credit and debit cards, a 5% instant discount of HSBC cashback card, and a 10% instant disocunt on HDFC Bank PayZapp card. Amazon Prime users can get a flat 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, people can avail no-cost EMI and exchange offer by up to Rs. 7,500 off on exchange of an old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has the main highlight in the form of a huge 6.000mAh battery with support for a 15W fast charger. The camera department is also an attraction. It houses a triple-camera setup at the back (48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra Wide lens, 5MP depth sensor). The front camera is rated at 20MP. The Galaxy M21 supports camera features such as Night mode, Pro mode, Live Focus, among others.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch waterdrop notch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9611 processor, much like the oen found on the Galaxy M31. It comes in two RAM/storage variants: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

Additionally, it runs Samsung UI 2.0 based on Android 10, features a fingerprint scanner at the back, supports Face Unlock, and comes in Midnight Blue and Raven Black colour options.

Latest technology reviews, news and more