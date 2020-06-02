Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy MO1 launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M11 sports a punch-hole design.

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 smartphones have finally launched in India. Both the smartphone land in the sub-15k category and offer a great set of features for the aggressive price point in order to challenge the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme 6. While the Galaxy M11 is a successor to the Galaxy M10s, the Galaxy M01 is a whole new smartphone in the lineup. Here's everything you need to know about the two new devices.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Samsung Galaxy M11 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter in the punch hole.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity V display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. For storage, it gets 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. Under the hood, there is a 4,000mAh battery powering everything.

In the camera department, the Galaxy M01 features a 13MP+2MP dual-camera setup at the back. On the front, it comes equipped with a 5MP selfie snapper.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Samsung.com as well as Samsung offline stores starting today, June 2. The Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 3GB+32GB variant. Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant, whereas, the 4GB+64GB variant will set you back Rs. 12999.

The Galaxy M11 will be available in Metallic Blue, Black and Violet colour options. The Galaxy M01 buyers can choose from Black, Blue and Red colour options.

