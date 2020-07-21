Samsung will introduce 5 new products at Unpacked Event on August 5

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5

Samsung will soon host its Unpacked event on August 5 to unveil the much-rumoured Galaxy Note 20 series, the second major launch of the year by the South Korean tech major. While it is heavily rumoured that more products will be launched too, Samsung has now confirmed the news. Read on to know more about Samsung's plans for its Unpacked event in August.

Samsung's new 'power' devices in August

Samsung's Head of Mobile Communications TM Roh revealed in a blog post that the company will launch as many as 5 new 'power' devices at its event scheduled for August 5. The blog post read, "These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away."

While Samsung hasn't clearly revealed what all devices will make their entry at the Unpacked event, we know for sure that the main attraction is the Galaxy Note 20 series. The lineup is likely to get three devices: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+ and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. All three devices are expected to come with an Infinity-O display with a punch hole in the middle, improved cameras like the Galaxy S20 series, high refresh rates, 5G support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, enhanced S Pen support, and lots more.

Other devices may include the much-rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 2, which will be a successor to the Galaxy Fold. Samsung recently tweeted about this, giving us an inkling that it is the Galaxy Fold 2 it is talking about. The company is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 3, which has been featuring in the rumour mill for a while now and even the next-gen Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds with some improvements.

Samsung was also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and even the Galaxy Tab S7 series but we don't have much information on whether or not the devices will arrive at the August 5 event.

In addition to revealing the number of products soon to make their entry, Roh puts emphasis on three priorities for the company. This includes Meaningful Innovations for which the company has invested heavily in R&D, Open Collaboration for more partnerships, and Operational Agility to bring about innovative products for people quickly.

To know what all Samsung announces at its upcoming Unpacked event, we need to wait until August 5. Hence, stay tuned.

