Reliance Jio now allows users to recharge via ATM: Here’s how you can do so

Reliance Jio has introduced yet another way for Jio users to recharge their phone numbers in India. The popular telecom operator has announced that Jio users can recharge their numbers via ATM (Automated Teller Machine) in the country. Read on to know everything about it.
Jio numbers can be recharged via ATM
As announced via its Twitter handle, Reliance Jio now enables Jio phone number recharges through ATM. This seems like yet another way for users to recharge their Jio numbers during Coronavirus lockdown when recharge shops are closed.
Fight Against Coronavirus
For this, Jio has partnered with leading banks such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. Jio could be adding more banks for this ability in the future.
For those who don't know, Reliance Jio has been contributing in a couple of ways during the Coronavirus lockdown in India. It doubled data on various prepaid plans, is providing new users with 10Mbps on new broadband connections without any service charge, and even introduced the Coronavirus symptoms checker within the MyJio app.
How to recharge Jio numbers via ATM?
You need to follow these simple steps to recharge your Jio phone number via ATM:
- Head to the nearest ATM of any of the aforementioned banks
- Insert your ATM card in the machine
- Select the Recharge option from the menu
- Type in the Jio mobile number you want to recharge
- Enter the ATM PIN
- Enter the recharge amount
- Once done, select the Confirm option
- Following this, a recharge confirmation message will be displayed on the ATM screen, the amount will get deducted from your bank account, and a message will be received on the Jio number