Realme Youth Days sale set to begin on August 24: Here's what to expect

Realme Youth Days sale to kick off on August 24.

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced its Realme Youth Days sale. The sale is set to begin on August 24 and will end on August 28. During the course of the sale, the customers will be able to get up to 60 per cent off on smartphones, earphones and wearables. The company will also be offering flash deals at 12 noon every day.

During the sale, the brand is expected to introduce price cuts on the Realme 6, Realme X2 Pro, Realme X and the Realme X50 Pro smartphones. While the exactly discounted price of the smartphones has not been revealed yet, the company has left a teaser about the discounted prices on its website.

Apart from the smartphones, Realme will also be offering discounts on its wearable devices including the Realme Watch and the Realme Band. As a part of the Realme Youth Days sale, the customers will be able to grab the Realme Band for as low as Rs. 1,169 during flash sales at 12 PM. The band is originally priced at Rs. 1,499.

Realme also has a huge audio portfolio and there will be discounts in this category as well. The Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Wireless and Realme Buds Air will be a part of the Realme Youth Days sale. The company has not yet announced the exact price cut on these devices but the customers should be able to grab them at a hot deal.

The company is also expected to offer some sort of discount or offer on its recently launched Realme 30W Power Bank. Realme could also bring some attractive offers on its lifestyle products including the Realme Backpack.

